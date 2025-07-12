HCA paid `1 crore for cricket balls that were never received!

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others who were arrested by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department in connection with an misappropriation case, allegedly paid over Rs 1 crore for procuring 8,340 cricket balls, none of which were received, according to the remand report submitted by the CID.

According to the CID, it is a case of alleged forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust by the HCA office bearers. Based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana Cricket Association, a criminal case was registered under sections 465, 468, 471, 403 409, 420 R/w, 34 of IPC on Wednesday. The report stated, “The accused persons have not followed the Tender Procedures and violated all General Principles laid in Telangana Public Procurement (Transparency) Act-2017 and the By-Laws of HCA and paid amount of Rs 1,03,74,118 to Indiana Sports towards purchase of 8,340 cricket balls. The investigation established that no single ball was received and distributed to the concerned as per records and it clearly shows that the total amount was misappropriated.”

The investigation revealed that the accused Jagan Mohan Rao and others of paying Rs 56.84 lakh for procurement of clothing and dress material violating general principles laid in Telangana Public Procurement (Transparency) Act 2017 and the By-Laws of HCA. The investigation is established that no material has been received and distributed among the concerned as per records.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with Rajendra Yadav and his wife G Kavitha, allegedly created forged documents of Sri Chakra cricket club, which was called Gowlipura Cricket Club by forging the signatures of C Krishna Yadav, president of GCC. These forged documents were allegedly used as genuine, enabling Jaganmohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as president.