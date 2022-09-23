HCA stampede incident: Cases booked against Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Begumpet police registered three FIRs against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and its president Mohammed Azharuddin based on complaints received from victims.

The complainants, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals after injured in stampede, alleged that the HCA and Azharuddin were responsible for stampede at ticket selling counters in Gymkhana Ground on Thursday for third T20 match between India and Australia to be played at Uppal Stadium here on September 25. More than 20 including women and cops were injured in the stampede. They accused the HCA of selling tickets for abnormal rates in black.



The HCA announced sale of tickets for T20 match will commence at 7 am in Gymkhana Ground. Thousands of people arrived to get hold of tickets as no international cricket match was hosted by Hyderabad in the recent past. Reports say at least 30,000 cricket fans have come to purchase 3,000 tickets which were sold offline.