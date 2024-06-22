HCSC launches campaign to promote community safety

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), incorporated by the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate in collaboration with various establishments, government entities, and citizens, proudly announces the launch of an innovative campaign to promote community safety and security.

The inauguration of the campaign was held on Friday at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and was officiated by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who is also the Chairman of HCSC, in the presence of HCSC Executive Committee members.

HCSC aims to raise awareness and reduce crime, making Hyderabad a safer place to live and conduct business. In line with this mission, HCSC is launching a novel campaign utilising an Audio/Video Vehicle (AV) to engage and educate the public on critical safety issues. This AV vehicle has been funded by Mindspace Raheja, demonstrating their commitment to community safety and corporate social responsibility.

The commissioner said, “We believe that utilising an AV vehicle will be a novel and effective way to engage and educate the public on critical issues such as traffic safety, women’s welfare, anti-narcotics, cyber security, and physical security. By leveraging this technology, we aim to capture the attention of a wide audience and deliver impactful messages to promote a safer and healthier community across Hyderabad.”

“We extend our gratitude to Raheja for their generous funding of the AV vehicle, which is instrumental to the success of this campaign,” added the commissioner.