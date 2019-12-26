Health-conscious people increasingly going organic

Hyderabad: Our ancestors used to consume organic food unlike today where all eatables are laden with harmful residues of pesticides and fertilisers. It is often reasoned by experts as well as laymen that the epidemic of lifestyle diseases is due to the consumption of pesticides and fertilisers.



Increasing health awareness levels among people are leading to many seeking to explore new and healthy things, and, hence the current rise in demand for pure and unadulterated natural products, say observers.

With large-scale use of pesticides and fertilisers, authentic organic products are difficult to find, hence consumers are hunting for exclusive organic stores in city. The stores claim that the products are sourced from farms using natural agriculture methods and that the produce is made without using any synthesised material.

Kavitha Mantha, owner of Sage Organics store, in Banjara Hills, says, "There is a demand for organic food and products from the citizens, for which we have set up an organic farm on the outskirts of the city in Shankarpally, so that fresh fruits and vegetables are brought to the store." Fruits like grapes, apples, oranges, strawberry are being imported from other states depending on the season, added Kavitha. Even though the prices here are 30 to 40% more, the store witnesses a footfall of around 350 to 500 buyers every week, she claims.

However, nutritionists and scientists raise concerns that differentiating organic and inorganic products is difficult as they both look similar. Dr Laxmaiah, a scientist at National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), stressed the need of a committee or a wing to test these products before they were released into the markets. He says, "Pesticide and chemical-free organic food are beneficial to consume, but we have to ensure that the products are really natural."

Kushi Chand Vadde, owner of Kosagaram organic stores, Manikonda, which was opened in 2013, has been a pioneer in terms of organic farming and product selling in Hyderabad. On doubts whether the products are organic or not, he says that before selling organic products, the store gets relevant certificates from government-monitored autonomous institutions like PGS Organic Council and India Organic Council.

These institutions verify the store and farm before issuing certificates, he informs. Further he says, "For the first three years they give an issuance certificate, and on completion of three years they issue organic certificate."

He said that the choices of consumers are largely changing from packaged food to organic chemical-free food. "People nowadays are growing their own vegetable and fruits in their own backyard, terrace and balcony," added Kushi Chand.