Health dept cancels holidays for staff working under DPH

Hyderabad: The Health department has cancelled holidays for the medical staff working under the Direct of Public Health. A 24×7 State-level command control centre, with phone number 040-24651119, has been set up to provide continuous medical services to people.

In the wake of incessant rain, the department has been put on alert. It has been asked to take measures to protect public health. Health Minister T Harish Rao has been inquiring about the situation in districts. He said medical staff are fully available to ensure uninterrupted medical services, especially the health care of pregnant women.

Pregnant women whose delivery date is nearing have been shifted to hospitals. From July 20 to 26, 327 people in all districts and from July 26 till date, 176 have been safely moved to birth waiting rooms in 503 hospitals. The minister said the government provided food and accommodation to the attendants along with patients.

Rao said from the sub-centre level to the main hospitals in Hyderabad, the medical staff is fully prepared. Arrangements have been made so that none faces hardships. Special arrangements have been made to provide emergency medical services by the district, area, CHC, and MCH hospitals.

All arrangements have been made to provide emergency medical services to people in the agency areas, he said, adding, the department staff is working in coordination with the Panchayati Raj, Municipal and other departments to ensure people don’t face inconvenience.

The minister asked officials to ensure those who have been sanctioned leave should also cancel it and resume duty for providing continuous medical services to people.