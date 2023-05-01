Live
Health Minister Harish Rao presents 30th Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award
Presents award to Vandita Rao and Rammohan Rao who have been working to improve education in rural areas through the RDF
Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the 30th Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award to Vandita Rao and Rammohan Rao, who have been working to improve education in rural areas through the Rural Development Foundation (RDF). The awards were presented at an event held in FTCCI Bhavan on Sunday.
In his speech, Harish Rao praised the couple’s dedication to education, noting that while their forefathers turned their homes into schools, Vandita Rao and Rammohan Rao have taken education to rural areas through the RDF Foundation, working to promote equality. The couple dedicates 25 percent of their income towards educating the poor and have been doing so for the last 30 years.
The Minister urged the couple to accept the award, stating that it was not just for them, but to inspire others to follow their example. He expressed his belief that good programmes inspire others to do good and noted that many people in society are already doing service programmes.
The Health Minister also spoke at the event, stating that Telangana is one among the top States in the health sector. However, he acknowledged that they were striving for first place and not content with their current third position.