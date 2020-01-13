Health Run 2020 organised at Radisson Hyderabad

Madhapur: Sid's Farm Pvt Ltd organised an activity 'Health Run 2020' at Radisson Hyderabad on Sunday to promote and encourage healthy lifestyle among families. Youth, senior citizens and children participated in 2 KM, 5 KM and 10 KM runs.

It was encouraging for many participants to follow a healthy lifestyle not just through organic food but also by staying active, informed Kishore Indukuri, the founder of Sid's farm. Volunteers from various professions came to support the event.