Health Run 2020 organised at Radisson Hyderabad
Madhapur: Sid's Farm Pvt Ltd organised an activity 'Health Run 2020' at Radisson Hyderabad on Sunday to promote and encourage healthy lifestyle among families. Youth, senior citizens and children participated in 2 KM, 5 KM and 10 KM runs.
It was encouraging for many participants to follow a healthy lifestyle not just through organic food but also by staying active, informed Kishore Indukuri, the founder of Sid's farm. Volunteers from various professions came to support the event.
13 Jan 2020 2:32 PM GMT