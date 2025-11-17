Heaps of waste turn Musi River into eyesore

Hyderabad: Heapsof garbage and debris lie scattered along the Musi River stretch between Puranapul and Moosarambagh areas and officials yet to take up cleaning drives in the Musi River. The situation has drawn attention to a growing lack of civic sense among officials, which has also turned into an eyesore and tarnishing the city’s image.

It has been over 15 days since the Cyclone Montha hit the city, which led to the opening the gates of twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar water being released in the River Musi, the debris flowed and now lies on the banks of river.

The residents expressed their frustration over the lack of action by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. “The municipal corporation must initiate action to clean up debris from the river. The nearby areas have become a breeding ground for diseases,” said Shaik Salman, a resident of Chaderghat.

The debris includes the garbage ranges from plastic waste, clothes and covered with sludge and muck has lied on the banks of the river near Rajendranagar, Puranapul, Darulshifa, Imlibun, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh areas.

According to the residents, the river bed has been filled with heaps of debris. “The heavy flow of water in the river has brought even more debris to the river, which still lies in the river. The nearby localities have been witnessing a foul smell and several residents are suffering from viral,” said Vamshi K, a resident of Moosa Nagar.

Mohammed Ahmed, an activist, said that the Musi river, which used to be a matter of pride has become an embarrassment. “For the beautification of Musi, the government undertook demolition near the Musi river, however, has failed to at least clean the river following rains. It has been over three weeks since the rains stopped, but the heaps of debris lie in the river which also turned into an eyesore,” added Ahmed.

The activist said that even near the tourist attraction places like Salar Jung Museum, and Nayapul road the garbage and debris is accumulated.

The city in the month of September and October was battered by heavy rains, causing chaos with overflowing water bodies, nala flooding, and inundating numerous low-lying areas, with water seeping into homes near the Musi river.