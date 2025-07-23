Live
- Help of sponsors for hockey championship sought
- Supreme Court verdict on ED is significant: DK Suresh
- Officials told to focus on village sanitation management
- Heavy rains continue across Karnataka; Orange alert issued
- Renukaswamy murder case: SC hearing on bail plea of Darshan adjourned to tomorrow
- HC issues notice to govt over Greater Bengaluru Authority Act
- Mass protest planned on Aug 1 over internal reservation delay
- State bans use of sirens during VIP movement: DGP issues strict order
- Mangaluru entrepreneur ends life
- 11th arrest made in Abdul Rehman murder case
Heavy rain alert: Cyberabad police advise IT companies to consider working from home
Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall across the city, the Cyberabad Police have issued an official advisory urging IT and corporate...
Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall across the city, the Cyberabad Police have issued an official advisory urging IT and corporate companies to consider implementing Work-from-Home (WFH) arrangements for their employees.
The advisory, issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), emphasized the need to prioritize public safety, maintain productivity, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure uninterrupted access to emergency services. The alert stated “An alert has been issued for heavy rains in the Cyberabad area. Companies may consider following Work from Home (WFH) mode on Tuesday, July 22. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.”
During the recent heavy rains, it caused significant flooding in the IT corridor leading to waist-level water and massive traffic jams. Commuters faced delays and struggled to navigate waterlogged roads, particularly in areas like the IT corridor. Scores of IT employees were left stranded as traffic delays mounted by the minute. Cars were seen submerged in knee-level water on the Gachibowli main road.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and civic officials, including the traffic police, have warned against stepping out unless necessary. The IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert and predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. “Intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in the city,” the alert stated.