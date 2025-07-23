Heavy rain alert: Cyberabad police advise IT companies to consider working from home

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall across the city, the Cyberabad Police have issued an official advisory urging IT and corporate companies to consider implementing Work-from-Home (WFH) arrangements for their employees.

The advisory, issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), emphasized the need to prioritize public safety, maintain productivity, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure uninterrupted access to emergency services. The alert stated “An alert has been issued for heavy rains in the Cyberabad area. Companies may consider following Work from Home (WFH) mode on Tuesday, July 22. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.”

During the recent heavy rains, it caused significant flooding in the IT corridor leading to waist-level water and massive traffic jams. Commuters faced delays and struggled to navigate waterlogged roads, particularly in areas like the IT corridor. Scores of IT employees were left stranded as traffic delays mounted by the minute. Cars were seen submerged in knee-level water on the Gachibowli main road.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and civic officials, including the traffic police, have warned against stepping out unless necessary. The IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert and predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. “Intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in the city,” the alert stated.