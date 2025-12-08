BC awareness is our mission: Narsinga Rao

Mahabubnagar: “TheMana Aalochana Saadhana Samithi was formed with the aim of creating awareness among Backward Classes (BCs) and securing a better future for the coming generations,” said its State President Katakam Narsinga Rao. He participated and spoke at the Panduga Sayanna Vardhanti programme organised by TNGOs on Sunday.

He stated that the Samithi has been conducting various programmes across Telangana to bring to light the lives and struggles of many forgotten warriors and social reformers, and to pass their legacy on to future generations. As part of this mission, the Panduga Sayanna Vardhanti was held at the Mahbubnagar district headquarters.

He mentioned that several caste associations, intellectuals, and leaders from people’s organizations across the state have been actively supporting and participating in these programmes.

Recalling the legacy of Panduga Sayanna, he said that Sayanna stood firmly on behalf of the poor, fed the hungry, and fought against feudal oppression. Despite facing ruthless attacks from landlords, he never stepped back. “It is essential for the people of Palamuru to remember his ideals and pass his message on to the younger generations,” he added.

“A question should never remain just a question; only when we ask questions can society change,” Narsinga Rao emphasised.

BC JAC leader Bekkum Janardhan, BC community leaders Munnuru Raju, Panduga Sayanna Seva Samithi President Krishna Mudiraj, Telangana Mudiraj Mahasabha President Mettukadi Prabhakar, BC community leaders Srinivas, Sagar, and Sarangi Lakshminarayana, along with leaders of various caste associations, participated in the programme.