Shops selling low-quality medicines at high prices

Karimnagar: Withover 2,500 medical shops across the United Karimnagar district and about 250 medical stores in the district centre operating, allegations are gaining momentum that these outlets are mushrooming and playing with the health of the people. What’s more? There are criticisms that some traders are making 100 percent profits by selling generic medicines, which are normally available at affordable rates, at high prices.

Although they claim to be giving discounts of 10 to 20 per cent to attract customers, people allege that low-quality medicines are being sold at higher prices. Many people have also accused that these stores sell generic medicines under the guise of original medicines by changing the packaging, design, and labels so that people do not suspect them.Locals are expressing their anger that such traders are getting stronger by the day as the authorities do not look into the issue. Due to the alleged lack of supervision by the drug control authorities in the district, medical shops are exploiting customers, state locals.

It seems that some medical owners in the district centre are decorating their shops like supermarkets and selling everything from beauty products to baby care items to expand their income sources. But mainly, there are complaints that ethics are not being followed in the sale of medicines.

Social activist, Samanapelli Laxmi, told The Hans India, "If people in the district want to protect their health, officials suggest that they must take the bills of medicines purchased at medical shops and check the details of the packaging and manufacturing company.”

People and civil society organisations are demanding that all medical shops in the district be regularised and comprehensive inspections be carried out on their licenses, billing system, medicine storage status, etc. Many are demanding that the district administration should take immediate action on this.

Karimnagar Drug Inspector Uma Rani said that under concern of State Director of General of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Shahnawaz Qasim, medical shops in the Karimnagar must sell anabolic-androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants like mephentermine injection only with valid prescriptions from registered doctors.

“Illegal sales or misuse, especially by gyms for bodybuilding, will lead to strict legal action including license cancellation and prosecution,” she warned. “The public may report about this through 1800-599-6969,” said the drug inspector.

