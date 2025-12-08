Unanimous support surges for Congress across Alampur

Gadwal: A wave of unanimous support for the Congress Party has emerged in the Alampur constituency as several local bodies elected their representatives unopposed.

In Aiza Mandal, the TT Sarpanches of Gudidoddi, Rajapuram, Kurvapally, Jadadoddi, and Kistapuram villages, along with the TT Doddi Deputy Sarpanch, were unanimously elected. AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar felicitated the newly elected leaders with shawls and conveyed his congratulations.

Speaking at the press meet, here on Sunday, Dr Kumar said that the administration of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has won the trust of the people, leading to Congress-backed candidates securing unanimous victories.

Discussing development works in Alampur, he stated that a special GO was sanctioned for the construction of a BT road from Venu Sompuram to Chinna Tandrapadu. Additionally, funds amounting to Rs 1 crore each were sanctioned for government schools in Kanchipadu village of Undavalli Mandal and his native village Chinna Tandrapadu. He said many welfare works, BT roads, CC roads, Anganwadi buildings, and Gram Panchayat buildings are progressing across the constituency.

“I have been fighting for the development and welfare of Alampur from the beginning and will continue to do so,” he said.

He appealed to voters not to lose out on development by trusting the Opposition in the local elections. He assured that if Congress-backed candidates win, he would secure additional funds for their villages from the state government.

Those who participated in the event included Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, Aiza Mandal President Kuruva Jayanna, State Official Representative Sheikshavali Achari, and Congress leaders Sankapuram Ramudu, Maddileti Devendra, among others.