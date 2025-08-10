Live
Heavy Rains Batter Hyderabad: Yellow Alert Issued
Heavy rains have been affecting several areas across Hyderabad, including Boduppal, Medipalli, Uppal, Ramanthapur, Peerjadiguda, Qutbullapur, and Bahadurpura.
The Meteorological Department has warned residents to expect continued heavy rainfall until 6 PM today. In light of these conditions, officials are advising the public to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. A yellow alert has also been issued for the city, underscoring the need for caution during this severe weather event.
