Heavy rains disrupts vehicular traffic on Hyderabad -Kodad - Vijayawada Highway

Heavy rains caused vehicular traffic on Hyderabad - Vijayawada Highway via Suryapet and Kodad.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains caused vehicular traffic on Hyderabad - Vijayawada Highway via Suryapet and Kodad.

Kodad, Huzur Nagar assembly constituencies in Suryapet received very heavy rains and many colonies were flooded and people have been evacuated from the low lying areas.

Vehicular traffic has been diverted on Hyderabad and Vijayawada Highway. Arrangements were made to divert the vehicular traffic to proceed from Nalgonda , Guntur to reach Vijayawada.

NDRF rescue teams rushed to Kodad and surrounding villages to shift the stranded people from flood affected areas.

State Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and local MLAs were monitoring the flood situation at flood affected areas in Kodad and Huzur Nagar assembly constituencies.

