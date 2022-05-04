Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad during the wee hours of Wednesday. It is to mention here that the city from last few days have been witnessing occasional drizzles in different parts while the mercury levels remained high and above 40 degree Celsius. The IMD has been making forecast of rains for the last couple of days. However, the summer rains did arrive in Hyderabad lashing across the city with intensity in early hours. Thunder and lightning also accompanied the rains.

Till 6 am, Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm. West Marredpally (61.8 mm), Alwal (59.3 mm) and Balanagar ( 54.3 mm) also recorded high rainfall.

There were reports of some low lying areas being inundated with rain water.