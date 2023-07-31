Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today

Hyderabad: After a brief gap heavy to moderate rains to lash Telangana from Tuesday. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned that heavy rains are likely to occur in many districts of Telangana on August 1. It explained that there will be light rain in many places on Monday as well.

Heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts of the State on Tuesday. Due to this yellow alert has been issued to the respective districts.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the state on Sunday was 4 cms in Jannarm, 3.8 cms in Medchal, 3.5 cms in Khagaj Maddur. 2.8 cm of rain was recorded in Bibinagar, 2.7 cm in Vishwanathpur, 2.7 cm in Lakshmisagar, 2.6 cm in Kesavaram and 2.5 cm in Aliabad.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that despite the widespread rains in the state for a week, there is still a deficit compared to last year. It is said that the rains in the current season are 19 per cent less. Last year, the State received 687.1 mm of rain from June to July 30. This year, only 559.1 mm of rain has been recorded for the same period.