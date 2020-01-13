Heavy rush at Jubilee bus stand

Secunderabad: Heavy rush was witnessed at Jubilee bus stand as people are going to their villages to celebrate Sankranti festival. TSRTC has been running special services in many routes from both JBS and Imliban bus stands considering heavy rush during the festival season.



Apart from the regular services, RTC is running 2,500 special services from JBS such as Karimnagar, Manchiryal, Siddipet, Warangal, Bodhan, Nizamabad, Armoor, Sangareddy, Medak and other towns. The bus stand may witness more rush from Monday as the state government has declared holidays to schools and colleges from Monday.

The rush is expected to continue for the next four days as most passengers will return to the city after the festival. Arrangements for smooth and safe journey of passengers are being monitored by RTC regional managers.