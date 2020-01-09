Helping Hand Foundation installs elevator for dialysis patients

Malakpet: Chilkur Balaji Temple chief priest C S Rangarajan along with Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation inaugurated an elevator for dialysis patients at Government Area Hospital in Malakpet on Wednesday.

The lift was installed by NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh. Appreciating the efforts of HHF, Rangarajan said, "Today human values and humanity should be above all and the provision of elevator bears testimony to these values." According to HHF, as the dialysis unit is located at the 1st floor, the patients were struggling to climb around 35 steps to reach the 1st floor.

Each patient took around 20 minutes to climb steps due to their poor health and shortness of breath. Now patients were relieved after a Lift was installed. Around 40 kidney patients from weaker sections are undergoing free dialysis in the Hospital.