‘Helping Humans Hyderabad’ distributes warm clothes to needy

Hyderabad: With the temperatures dipping in the Hyderabad, a city-based NGO 'Helping Humans Hyderabad' has begun warm clothes and blankets distribution drives for the poor and homeless.

The NGO has started the drive under the slogan 'Give something to those who have Nothing'. The winter relief drive is designed to reach out to the homeless and underprivileged during the harsh winter.

As part of its winter donation drive, the volunteers distributed around 500 blankets and 300 sweaters to the homeless in Charminar, Falaknuma, Chandrangutta, Farooqnagar, City College. The drive began in the third week of October.

The drive will be taken up every Saturday," said a member of the NGO. "As facing winter for the poor becomes very tough and changeling since they cannot afford warm clothes. If all of us decide to donate our unused winter clothes, a lot can be done to alleviate their suffering, In this mission, various like-minded people are helping us and interested people can contact us at 9182188109 or check out the Instagram bio @helping_humans_hyderabad or email at [email protected] gmail.com," said Abdul Yousuf, founder of the NGO.