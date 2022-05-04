Heroin worth Rs 11.53 crore seized at RGIA

Hyderabad: In a massive major seizure at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Hyderabad Customs have seized heroin worth Rs.11.53 Crores weighing1.389 kilograms from a Tanzanian national.

According to the Customs officials, the passenger arrived from Johannesburg (via Abu Dhabi) by Flight EY-274 on April 26.

"The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress," officials said on the Hyderabad Customs Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It is tyo mention here that on April 26, Hyderabad Customs along with DRI had seized of 1157 gms worth Rs. 11.57 crore from a Tanzax`nian national. The passenger had arrived at Hyderabad by flight EK-528 from Johannesburg via Dubai on April 21.