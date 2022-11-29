High Court advocates pay tributes to Phule

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Advocates' Association organised a function on the occasion of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule's death anniversary on Monday. Floral tributes were paid to Phule's portrait in the High Court Bar Association hall.

Association president Verose Raghunath said society will develop only if the education sector flourishes. "Phule hoped for a dignified life for all"

Secretary Jalli Narender praised the efforts of Phule couple who firmly believed that BCs can progress only through education. "They created awareness to educate backward class people". Speakers lauded the struggle of the couple to remove inequalities in society.

Raghunath, vice-president Pasam Krishna Reddy, secretary Malla Reddy, patron Chikkudu Prabhakar, GP Home (prisons) Samala Ravinder, Ravinder Reddy, Kavali Venkatesh and advocates attended.