High Court orders status quo on shifting of Gaddiannaram market

Hyderabad: The High Court on Friday directed the State government to not to aggravate the situation at Gaddiannaram fruit market and maintain resilience till the District Legal Services Authority furnishes its report to the court on facilities available at Batasingaram, where the government is planning to shift the market.

It can be recalled that the government had called for shifting of market to Batasingaram intending to build a super speciality hospital at the fruit market site. While lauding the endeavour of the State government to build the super speciality hospital, Senior Counsel Gangaiah Naidu urged the court to grant at least a minimum 6 months to 1 year time, so that the entire market committee shifts to Koheda, which is a permanently notified area for establishing the fruit market. He added that in a month's time, the market committee cannot shift to Batasingaram, when the basic minimum facilities for it to commence its business are not provided. He further informed the court that despite its orders, the police on Thursday locked up hamalis and other workers within the market premises aggravating the situation.

"The Telangana government is doing things in a hurry. It should rather give us ample time to enable us to shift," argued Gangaiah Naidu.

Presenting his contentions, Additional Advocate General J Ramchandra Rao informed the bench comprising Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar that all facilities were at place and the petitioner was making a big issue out of nothing. Rao further added that the petitioner should understand the medical exigencies through which State was passing through and pave way for construction of the super speciality hospital at Gaddiannaram fruit market as the Batasingaram market place was already notified and all necessary facilities were in place.

After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the matter to October 4.