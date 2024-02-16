High Court panel inspects vanishing lakes in RR, Medchal

Rangareddy: Following the order from the High Court for the State of Telangana, a team of advocate commissioners on Thursday made an inspection and took stock of the situation of lakes located under Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

While hearing a case filed by an NGO called GAMANA, represented by Anil C Dayakar, the High Court released an order earlier this month appointing advocate commissioners to ensure physical verification of the extent of encroachments over 16 lakes in both the districts over several years.

The petitioner sought to know about the measures being taken by the respondents in connection of an alleged brazen level of encroachments over the water bodies. The water bodies in subject matter include Durgam Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda, Chinna Dhamara Cheruvu at Dundigal, Chinna Rayuni Cheruvu, Ganga Ram Pedda Cheruvu, Medikunta Cheruvu near Sriranganatha Temple, Nanakramguda, Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal, Hasthmatpet Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu at LB Nagar, Pirzadiguda Cheruvu in Uppal Panchayat, Nalaagandla Cheruvu and Golidoddi Cheruvu at Sirilingampalli municipality and Ambheer Cheruvu at Dundigal.

The petition made seven departments as party in the case that include Government of Andhra Pradesh represented by its Principal Secretaries (Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Environment Forest Science and Technology Department) and six others. Besides, GHMC represented by its Commissioner, The District Collector Hyderabad district, the District Collector Rangareddy district and AP Pollution Control Board at Sanathnagar represented by its Member Secretary were also made party in the case.

The High Court order directed the team of advocate commissioners consist of deputy Solicitor General of India Gadi Praveen Kumar and Government Pleader for Revenue T Srikanth Reddy to submit the status report in a sealed cover within three weeks. In compliance of the High Court order, the team of advocate commissioners on Thursday carried out a joint inspection together with the officials from GHMC, Irrigation and Revenue departments. According to the sources, the team of advocate commissioners have planned a two day inspection of lakes such as Durgam Cheruvu at Madhapur, Medikunta at Nanakramguda, Gosai Kunta in Gowlidoddi, Pedda Cheruvu, Gangaram and Pedda Cheruv at Nalagandla under Serilingampally Besides Meddela Kunta at Bairamalaguda under Saroornagar.

As part of the two days planned inspection that begins from Thursday, the advocate commissioners appointed by the High Court have visited Durgam Cheruvu at Madhapur, Medikunta Cheruvu at Nanakramguda, Gosai Kunta at Gowlidoddi, Pedda Cheruvu at Nalagandla and Gangaram Pedda Cheruvu.

Officials from GHMC Lake Protection Wing, Irrigation, and District Land Survey along with all concerned officers were present on the occasion.