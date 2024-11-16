High-risk aortic valve replacement surgery performed successfully

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old patient from Bihar, Om Prakash Prasad, was diagnosed with low-flow, low-gradient aortic stenosis, a rare and life-threatening heart condition. With his heart's pumping capacity reduced to just 19 per cent (compared to the normal 65 per cent), he was deemed a candidate for heart transplant. However, the complexity of his case left hospitals hesitant to proceed with surgery.

Finally, he approached Dr Sudheer, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon (CTVS) at Medicover Hospitals, Begumpet. After an extensive evaluation, Dr Sudheer determined the situation was critical, with only a 10 per cent chance of survival. Despite the challenges, he and his team performed an aortic valve replacement surgery on October 23.

During the procedure, complications like heart weakening, valve degradation, and low myocardial function were encountered. However, with precise intervention and expertise, the surgery was successfully completed.

Post-operative care involved ventilator support for 48 hours, gradual weaning off heart medications, and meticulous ICU management. Within 72 hours, the patient stabilised, and after a seven-day ICU stay, he showed remarkable improvement, and was discharged on the tenth day.