High tension prevails at IDA Bollaram

Supporters of TRS and BJP clash following sloganeering BJP candidate's son, another youngster hurt in attack BJP stages 'rasta roko,' charges police with backing TRS

Patancheru: High tension prevailed on Friday in the IDA Bollaram area of Patancheru constituency following a clash between the supporters of the TRS and BJP whose sloganeering resulted in a row ending in assault allegedly by the husband and supporters of TRS nominee Isukabavi Niharika Reddy. The son, Rohith Singh, of the BJP candidate of Fourth Ward, Vimala Devi, sustained serious injuries in the incident and was hospitalised.

The incident occurred, as participants in the rallies by rival parties came face to face, even as the TRS candidates were canvassing. The BJP supporters came to the spot in a bike rally and allegedly resorted to hurling abuses. This resulted in a clash between supporters of the two parties, in which the followers of Reddy resorted to attack, injuring Singh and another youngster.

Following the attack, the BJP district leaders and activists staged a 'rasta roko'. They raised slogans, like 'TRS down, down', against the ruling party, accusing its supporters of indulging in 'goondaism' and resorting to physical attacks. The leaders charged the police with backing the TRS without providing protection to the victims. Patancheru DSP Rajeswara Rao visited the spot and launched investigation into the incident.