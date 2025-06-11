Hindi plays pivotal role in keeping India united, says Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday said that Hindi plays a major role in keeping the country united and urged people to make special efforts for the development of Hindi language and the preservation of Indian culture and traditions.

The Governor congratulated the Hindi Prachar Sabha Hyderabad for establishing the organisation in the days when there was no social media, internet, phones and other information systems and successfully moving it forward for 90 years. The 90th anniversary of the Hindi Prachar Sabha Hyderabad was held on Tuesday at the organization’s premises on Nampally Station Road.

Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, who attended the program as the chief guest, said that there were different languages, cultures and traditions in India and Hindi language will take these entirely forward in unity. He said that it was a good development that Hindi was spoken well in major cities like Hyderabad as well as in tribal areas and in the northeastern states. He said that once it was difficult to make Hindi accessible to the people, but now that the information system has become widespread, it can be easily made accessible, and he urged everyone to be a partner in this effort.

The Governor urged everyone to take Hindi forward while learning other languages. He said that if there was dedication and sincerity, success can be achieved, and Hindi Prachar Sabha Hyderabad is a testament to this, and he praised the organization for working hard for 90 years to take the organization forward.

Central Hindi Director Sunil Baburao Kulkarni reminded that Hindi played a special role in the country’s freedom struggle. He reminded that Hindi Prachar Sabha Hyderabad had taught Hindi to many people and has also trained many people as Hindi teachers, professors, and professors. At a program held under the chairmanship of Hindi Prachar Sabha Hyderabad President Professor Chandrakant Kavade, the organisation’s General Secretary S Gaibuvalli, Professor Suresh Puri, Shruthikant Bharathi, Ramadevi, Giridhar Rao, K Ramachander, AK Raju, Maheshwari, Vibha Bharathi, Sushma Devi and others participated. On this occasion, distinguished talent awards were presented to many who are working for the development of Hindi language. Similarly, prizes were given to the winners of Hindi competitions.