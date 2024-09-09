HINDUS FOR THOSE WHO ARE FOR HINDUS!

Of late, attacks on Hindus in India and abroad by the hardcore criminals of Islam have alarmingly increased. The criminals self-styled as Jihadis is a class of the Muslim society which thinks that it can brow-beat Hindus with its savage behaviour. This class is systematically brain washed right from the tender age by Madrasas where in the name of religious teachings seeds of hate for the non-believers in Islam, called Kaafir are sown in their minds. The false sense of arrogance and supremacy, disregard for non-Muslims and indulgence in violence are taught to make the army of Jihadis.

POLICE HAS NO AUTHORITY TO ORDER REMOVAL OF ENCROACHMENT: KERALA HC

Justice Kauser Eddappagath of the Kerala High Court has held that the police cannot order removal of encroachment as it is a matter of civil nature and only the civil court has authority to do so.

While delivering the judgment dated August 22 in Ibrahim and another vs. Union territory of Lakshadweep and another, the court observed that neither the BNSS, Police Act nor any other laws authorise police to decide the question of encroachment, though police can certainly look into the allegations of involvement of parties in crimes. The petitioner had challenged a communication from the Station House Officer directing him to remove the alleged encroachment.

GAUHATI HC ON REMOVAL OF EMPLOYEE FROM SERVICE

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi of the Gauhati High Court has held that after completing the disciplinary enquiry against a delinquent officer and before awarding a punishment to him, it is mandatory to serve a notice upon him to afford him the last opportunity to plead his case. Non-compliance to this statutory requirement will be against the natural law of justice.

Referring to the apex court 's verdict in the Union of India and others Vs. Mohd. Ramzan Khan the high court allowed the petition of one, Machum Ahmed Laskar.

SC DELIBERATES WITH DISTRICT JUDICIARY ON BURNING ISSUES

The Supreme Court of India recently organised a two-day meeting with the judges of the district judiciary and other stake holders like the advocates and government. The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court Bar Association and other stake holders participated.

The burning issue was the inordinate delay in delivering justice. As on today, there are about 4.5 crore cases pending in the subordinate courts. The delay is caused due to a variety of reasons. The ways and means have to be devised to resolve this serious problem effectively.