HMDA rakes in Rs 1,000 cr from high-rise permits

Hyderabad: The high-rise buildings in the city are filling the coffers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as it has raked in over Rs 1,000 crore in the last one year thanks to the permissions being given liberally to such constructions.

Of late, the HMDA has even given permission to buildings with 50 to 70 floors. During the year 2025 alone, 103 high-rise buildings were given permission compared to 64 in the year 2024. According to official data, the areas such as Tellapur, Gandipet, Narsingi, Kokapet and others which were small villages until recently, have turned into hot destinations for high-rise buildings in the city.

The top high-rise buildings for which permissions have been given, include a skyscraper with 70 floors in Osman Nagar near Tellapur and a high-rise with 63 floors in Kokapet with height going over 215 meters (the project is in preliminary approval stage and likely to get completed by 2029). According to a senior official in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), the permissions for such high-rise buildings are given based on the width of the road, traffic assessment and other infrastructure.





A senior official said that if the road width is more than hundred feet, the permission for a high-rise building is given. The official said that based on this phenomenon, permission for high-rise was given in Abids area.

The unlimited floor space index (FSI) offered by the government is said to be the main reason for the developers opting for skyscrapers which invariably put immense pressure on infrastructure, power and natural resources like water.

The tallest building in the city and also in the southern part of India would be coming at Osman Nagar it will have 70 floors. Officials said that the project is coming up in an area of about seven acres and would have three towers with over 870 units. Similarly, another tallest building for which permission was given in 2025 is a 63- floor building on a 2.17-acre land in Kokapet.

According to the official, in recent times, the HMDA has given permission for high-rise buildings with about 60 floors and over 206 meters in height. Among the top ten building permissions given recently, there is a 59-floor building coming up at Kokapet with a height of 206.75 meters, a 50-floor building with a height of 158.4 meters at Tellapur, a 39-floor building with 119.7 meters height and another 37-floor building at an height of 134.35 meters, both at Kollur, and a 35-floor building with a height of 108.06 meters at Bachupally.