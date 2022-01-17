HMDA to expand greenery from Raigiri to Pembarti

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to take up multi-layer plantation works on the 26-km stretch from Raigiri to Pembarti costing about Rs 5 crore.

The orders came from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on multi-layer plantation after a similar exercise on national highway from Warangal to Yadagirigutta Raigiri crossroads. The multi-layer plantation raised by the HMDA on the Yadadri route has become a role model for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Even the National Highway Joint Adviser (Plantation), AK Maurya, in December studied the Yadadri route multi-layer plantation model besides the model plantations along the Outer Ring Road, central mid plantations, vehicle underpass, overbridges as well as high-density plantations.

Moreover, the Telangana government has appealed to the Central government to cooperate in the greenery uplift along the Warangal National Highway (163) as the State government was developing the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

After not receiving any response from the Centre, the Chief Minister asked the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao, to take up the responsibility of raising the Warangal highway greenery.