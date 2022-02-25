HMDA to hold pre-bidding for e-auctioning plots in Thorrur today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is developing a layout in Thorrur area under Turkyamjal Municipality in Ranga Reddy district with 223 plots on 30 acres. The plots have been put on sale through e-auction through the MSTC, central government agency. Arrangements have been made to conduct a pre-bidding meeting today at the HMDA Thorrur site.



The HMDA designed the layout with plot sizes ranging from 300 to 600 square yards. Soon the authorities will lay the 100ft road before the layout, and 60ft and 40ft wide inside the layout. The government has fixed the minimum price per yard in the Thorrur layout at Rs 20,000.

According to HMDA, the buyers will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 1,180 and early money deposit (EMD) of Rs 1 lakh per plot is required to participate in the e-auction.

The e-auction process of plots will be conducted online through MSTC for four days from March 14 to 17. Further information have made available on the HMDA website.