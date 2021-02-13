HMTV celebrates 12th anniversary

Jubilee Hills : HMTV which has successfully completed 12 years and has been the voice of the people rededicated itself to continue to stand by the people, and disseminate real news to its viewers not only across the two States but also to those who are in other parts of the world.

HMTV was launched with the idea of a regional news channel which would be a true voice of the common man and would never ally with any political outfit. It has also been focussing on fulfilling its social responsibility by taking up several people-centric programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of Kapil group, K Vaman Rao, said that as a responsible media house, HMTV should continue to strive to highlight people's voice and focus more and more on public issues.

It should also see that issues of human interest get their due share in its programmes. In the last 12 years, HMTV had highlighted several important issues, he noted. Ombudsman Ch Rajeswara Rao called upon the staff to go in for more and more innovative programmes.

MD K Hanumantha Rao, CEO Chandrasekhar, and other board of directors including Krishnasaagar Rao participated in the programme.