HMTV Real Estate Expo Hyderabad 2021 to be held in Uppal on December 25 and 26

Hyderabad: The HMTV is all set to hold Real Estate Expo Hyderabad 2021 in Uppal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on December 25 and 26. The largest expo will enable the people who are searching for a suitable property to select a plot, apartment, and open plots at a single-window where many real estate companies will be participating in the event to showcase the properties located in Uppal and Nagole surroundings.

The Real Estate Expo 2021 will be held at Sri Mekala Bharathi Gardens located on the main road, Saraswati colony in Uppal of Hyderabad, which will be inaugurated by TRS Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy. Also, the HMTV has provided this golden opportunity free of cost for two days from 10 am to 6 pm.

It is learned that the Real estate business in Hyderabad has gained momentum in the recent past and currently there is a huge demand for properties in the city of Hyderabad. With various new projects coming up around the city and the government giving priority to the investments, many national and international companies are coming forward to invest in Hyderabad city.