HMWSSB chief inspects areas troubled with sewage overflow

Hyderabad: As a part of the prevention of long-term unresolved sewage problems in the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy inspected many areas under Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Division number six.

During the inspection, locals highlighted the sewage overflow issues in their localities; including Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, and Krishna Nagar 'C' block area. The locals of Ameerpet highlighted that water is flowing into their cellar due to the sewage overflow.

Due to the metro works, the alignment of the sewerage line of the HMWSSB has been damaged to some extent, and there is an obstruction in the draining of the sewage and the sewage overflows on the road. Road cutting is essential to overcome this problem. As it is a main road, if the road is cut, it will cause disturbance to the traffic. In addition to providing a permanent solution to these sewage overflow problems, the sewerage network should be strengthened to meet future needs and prevent such problems from recurring. Later, senior officer and Water Board managing director Ashok Reddy tested the smart valve technology at Sanathnagar, which he stated works entirely using solar energy. He mentioned that with battery backup, there will be no power problems in maintenance.