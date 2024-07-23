HMWSSB conducts surprise inspection

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), managing director, Ashok Reddy, made a surprise inspection of the water board customer care centre on Monday.

During the inspection, he reviewed user calls and responses, personally speaking with some users. He listened to call recordings, which revealed complaints about sewage overflow, silt on the road, uncovered manholes, a lack of water, and low water pressure. Around 5,514 feedback calls were taken, and 3 per cent of them expressed dissatisfaction.

Fourteen per cent of feedback indicated that the reported issues were marked as resolved without actually being addressed. In response, field-level officials have been instructed to visit these cases directly and ensure proper resolution. This inspection aimed not only to improve customer service but also to enhance transparency and accountability in customer care activities.

According to water board officials, in the month of June, 1,30,899 tankers were booked and 1,86,251 trips were delivered. A total of 75,555 complaints were received in June, 75,496 of which were resolved.