HMWSSB holds review meeting

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy conducted a review meeting on various issues including immersion on Friday.

During the meeting, he stated that immersion of idols has started all over the city and ordered to move the silt removed from the manhole after the sewage maintenance works on all the roads including the main roads.

By this October, silt vehicles will be available and will be completed. So far, the performance of these vehicles and the staff working in them has been inquired and it was discussed whether there is a need to modernise them. Officials were also directed to pay special attention to fresh water supply and sewage management in the wake of immersion. It was advised to complete the preliminary management measures and officials were informed that sewage overflow problems should not arise anywhere.

“Drinking water and sewage management issues should be resolved with the Annual Maintenance System (AMS) contractors from time to time. Comparing AMS with the previous systems, they want to know which one does more work at less cost. Later he ordered to prepare an analysis report based on it. As a result, a policy decision can be taken,” said a senior officer, HMWSSB.