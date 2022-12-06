HMWSSB launches urban WASH campaign

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) launched the urban WASH campaign-the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene behaviours and activities in urban areas and also released the posters of urban WASH on Monday.

HMWSSB and MEPMA of Telangana partnered with UNICEF to organise this one-day orientation and sensitisation of functionaries from both departments. MEPMA and UNICEF WASH team attended this programme. Ideation and behavioral changes were the keys to successful WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) activities and services.

M Dana Kishore, MD, HMWSSB, stressed on the fact that Menstrual Hygiene Management is the key component of WASH activities.

N Satya Narayana CDMA&MD, MEPMA highlighted that behavioural change is the key to sanitation and hygiene. With technology at the forefront of all government schemes, being cognizant of behavioural change of the stakeholders is what will make various programmes and schemes successful.