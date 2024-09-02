HMWSSB MD directs officials to take preventive measures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Sunday directed the senior officials of the water board to take all kinds of preventive measures and asked the Emergency Response Team (ERT) to be vigilant due to the incessant rains.

Later, the HMWSSB Managing Director along with senior officers inspected several water-logged areas including Manikonda, Mehdipatnam, Bandlaguda, and Hanuman Nagar and also visited the two water reservoirs Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. During the inspection, he directed the officials to be alert to prevent sewage overflow problems in the wake of rains and also if any manhole overflows, the filling work should be taken up immediately so as not to cause any inconvenience to the people.

He also suggested the officials to go for regular field visits and that special attention should be given to water logging points and water quality tests should be conducted in flooded areas. “Barricades should be set up properly in the work areas and also where there is sewage overflow, appropriate measures will be taken,” he said. HMWSSB officials have appealed to people not to open manholes under any circumstances. In case of any problems, locals can contact the Water Board Customer Care Centre at 155313. In the wake of the Meteorological department saying that there is a chance of rain for two more days, the vacations of the water board employees and staff have been cancelled.