HMWSSB MD holds meet on water supply issues

Hyderabad: Sudarshan Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday held a teleconference with the top officials of the Water board. During the conference, the MD reviewed division-wise tanker bookings, delivery, pendency, monitoring, additional tankers, daily and night supply trips, water supply, allocation of additional water etc.
Division-wise details were asked from the officials. He enquired about the number of tanker trips and problems faced in water supply, and said all issues concerning water supply and low pressure should be solved from time to time. The filling stations at Narayanaguda and Chilkalaguda were also inspected.
