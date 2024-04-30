HMWSSB MD holds review meet

Hyderabad: HMWSSB managing director Sudarshan Reddy held a review meeting on metro customer care complaints with a senior officer on Monday. The managing director of the Hyderabad Water Board emphasised, “Complaints regarding drinking water supply and water pollution must be prioritised. Additionally, proactive measures are necessary to prevent sewage overflow on roads. Prompt removal of silt from overflowing manholes is crucial. Any damaged manholes must be promptly reconstructed, and if covers are missing, new ones should be installed immediately.”

Later, the MD reviewed the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He emphasised that the STPs nearing completion should be completed and made ready for operation.

Furthermore, it was suggested to accelerate progress in internal roadworks, lighting, landscaping, and wall painting.