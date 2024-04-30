  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

HMWSSB MD holds review meet

HMWSSB MD holds review meet
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: HMWSSB managing director Sudarshan Reddy held a review meeting on metro customer care complaints with a senior officer on Monday. The...

Hyderabad: HMWSSB managing director Sudarshan Reddy held a review meeting on metro customer care complaints with a senior officer on Monday. The managing director of the Hyderabad Water Board emphasised, “Complaints regarding drinking water supply and water pollution must be prioritised. Additionally, proactive measures are necessary to prevent sewage overflow on roads. Prompt removal of silt from overflowing manholes is crucial. Any damaged manholes must be promptly reconstructed, and if covers are missing, new ones should be installed immediately.”

Later, the MD reviewed the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He emphasised that the STPs nearing completion should be completed and made ready for operation.

Furthermore, it was suggested to accelerate progress in internal roadworks, lighting, landscaping, and wall painting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X