HMWSSB MD inspects filling stations

Hyderabad: The managing director of HMWSSB, Sudarshan Reddy, inspected a few filling stations, including Kondapur, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Banjara Hills, and Somajiguda, to inquire about water being supplied by tankers on Wednesday. He recommended documenting tanker bookings and delivery schedules in the logbook.
He reviewed the logbooks for tanker deliveries at five filling stations. Additionally, he suggested providing water during nighttime hours and decreasing the tanker delivery duration. With the weather department's forecast indicating a possibility of rain for the next three days, it's crucial for the authorities to remain vigilant. Operations directors are encouraged to conduct field-level visits. Precautionary steps must be implemented to mitigate water pollution.