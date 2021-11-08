HMWSSB prepares Rs 35 cr proposals to fix sewage problem

Hyderabad: To address sewage problems in the peripheral areas of Hyderabad, the Water Board has prepared proposals worth Rs 35 crore for undertaking sewage work. Priority will be given to address sewage issue in the identified 792 hotspots.

Speaking at a meeting, Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said, "Proposals have been prepared worth Rs 35 crore for solving sewage problems in the peripheral areas under GHMC limits."

The board had taken the responsibility of sewage management in the city from October 1. After this officials have identified hotspots in areas where sewage is frequently overflowing.

The meeting was attended by all CGMs, GMs and DGMs of the suburban municipalities at the board office in Khairatabad.

"All officials inspected and have identified a total of 792 hotspots. As part of this, steps are being taken to start work in two weeks at a cost of about Rs 35 crore," said the MD.

D Satyanarayana, project director, Sridhar Babu, director of revenue, Praveen Kumar, director of operation-1, technical director Ravi Kumar and other senior officials were present.