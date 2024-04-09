HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has made arrangements for emergency pumping without any problem in the supply of drinking water in the coming days. “There is plenty of drinking water available in the respective reservoirs, so there is no need for people to worry," stated M Dana Kishore, principal secretary of MA&UD, while speaking at a review meeting on the drinking water supply situation on Monday.

The demand for tanker water has arisen due to the decrease in underground water in the city this year. It has been revealed that water is being supplied accordingly. The water board is already supplying 100 Million Litres per Day (MLD) more water this time than last time. It has been revealed that the water board is ready to supply another 100 MLDs of water if necessary, said Dana Kishore.

Compared to last year, an additional 10,000 customers have booked tankers in the first three months of this year. Last year, the average water supply by tanker was 12 MLDs, and this year it has increased to 20 MLDs. All kinds of measures are being taken to meet the demand from consumers. In the coming days, 1,200 trips will be supplied by 300 tankers per day. Plans have been made to supply water for 2.5 lakh trips per month. Arrangements are being made for additional filling stations and filling points wherever necessary in the city as well as within ORR. The water board is trying to deliver the tanker within 12 hours of booking, he added.

Elaborating on small water treatment plants, a senior officer, HMWSSB, said, “It has been revealed that small water treatment plants are being set up on Gandipet Conduit to purify the water supplied from Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar. 200 water kiosks will be made available at bus stands, junctions, main hospitals, and other public places to satisfy the thirst of pedestrians and commuters in the city.”

To increase the underground water level in the city, it is suggested to take up the construction of boreholes. The consumers who are currently booking water through tankers, while supplying water on the one hand, will be made aware to take the initiative to construct boreholes in the houses on the other hand, he added.