HMWSSB readies to ensure steady supply of drinking water this summer

Hyderabad: This year there will be no problem with the supply of drinking water in the city as well as in Outer Ring Road (ORR) areas stated Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) during a review meeting held on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the HMWSSB officials were directed to carry out repair works under the Annual Maintenance System (AMS). Similarly, the setting up of additional tanker filling stations at required places was approved. While there are currently 74 filling stations across the city, it has been revealed that three more stations will be set up. Besides, it is suggested to increase the number of tankers and trips as per requirement.

Water supply time should be increased depending on the demand in those areas. In case of power cuts, motor repairs and other problems in filling stations, alternative arrangements should be made to ensure that people do not face any problems. An appropriate action plan was ordered to be prepared on the preventive measures to be taken against the supply of contaminated water, said senior officer, HMWSSB.

He also directed officials to identify the areas where water is being wasted due to the supply of polluted water and take appropriate preventive measures to solve the problem. Water leakages and sewage overflows should be resolved from time to time. It is also suggested to remove the silt taken from the manholes from time to time. If the manholes are destroyed anywhere, reconstruction should be taken up immediately, even if the covers of the manholes are not visible, new covers should be installed immediately, he added

Arrangements are being made to complete the ORR Phase-2 project by this June, while 20 MGD of water is already being given to Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, Gram Panchayats, colonies and gated communities under ORR, another 30 MGD of water will be supplied depending on the requirement. By the time the project is completed, a total of 50 MGD of water will be supplied to the people of this area. In view of the month of Ramzan, there will be an adequate supply of water to the mosques through tankers. If there is a problem or leakage issue should be solved with a special focus on such areas, said Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMWSSB.