HMWS&SB to launch mobile app this month

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB), as part of its efforts to go digital. will launch a mobile app for social audit, time management and quality of water supply, this month.

Other advancements towards digitalisation taken by the board include handing over tablet PCs to the safety protocol teams (SPTs) and strengthening its IT cell. More mobile apps will be made available in the coming months for quick resolution of grievances, billing and other services.

A HMWS&SB official said: "the employees are being given a comprehensive training on the apps and their usage," Trial of the social audit app is underway; once it is launched, details like water supply time and quality will be collected through the app from around 6,000 people for each water supply cycle.

The official stated that the staff from various wings, including quality control and vigilance, are testing the quality of water supplied and the duration of supply at multiple locations. The mobile app will be launched this month.

Meanwhile, SPTs have been handed over tablets to inspect under-construction projects taken up by the board, including the sewage treatment plants (STPs). "The details of the site where safety measures are not followed are uploaded through the tabs and apps installed in them. The location and photographic evidence are also uploaded by the SPTs and based on the evidence, the contractors are penalised," said an official.

There are six SPTs and each team comprises a manager, a constable and a home guard with driver headed by the chief vigilance officer. The teams review every work carried out by the board to check whether safety measures were in place, as per the safety protocol. like setting up barricades, ensuring proper lighting and installation of radium indicators.