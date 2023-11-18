HNI inaugurates ‘Business Networking Platform’ in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Hindu Network International (HNI) on Friday inaugurated its Business Networking Platform in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its relentless pursuit of fostering global business collaboration within the Hindu community.

This strategic expansion by HNI, headquartered in Hyderabad, underscores its commitment to promoting economic empowerment, cultural exchange, and professional growth among Hindu Business Entrepreneurs worldwide. The Business Networking Platform in Hyderabad was crafted to serve as a dynamic stage for entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders to forge meaningful connections, collaborate effectively, and pool resources for mutual business success.

Dr Raja Rachuri, Managing Director and Founder of HERBZ National Institute, the parent company of HNI, said that the organisation’s dedication to fostering global collaboration and economic empowerment for the Hindu Business community. He emphasised the crucial timing of this initiative, coinciding with India’s ascent to becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Raja Rachuri highlighted the pressing need for every Hindu community member to have a platform for developing and scaling up their businesses nationally and globally, firmly stating that HNI is the ideal catalyst for such endeavours.