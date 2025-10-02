Holding local body polls peacefully a big challenge

Hyderabad: New Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Wednesday said that adequate arrangements were being made for the peaceful conduct of ensuing local body elections in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after assuming office here on Wednesday, Shivadhar Reddy said his first big challenge would be to hold the local body elections peacefully. State police are ready to provide security in all villages during the elections and special forces will be deployed in sensitive areas, he said, adding that police surveillance would also be increased in Jubilee Hills Assembly segment where byelection would be held soon.

Replying to a question on reports about invoking the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) against those posting controversial content on social media, the DGP said that he would cross-check it.

He, however, maintained that action would be taken against those indulging in character assassination online.

“It is their responsibility to work under the purview of the Constitution,” he said. “There is no blue book or red book. We have only Khaki book,” Reddy said.

Appealing to the members of the CPI (Maoist) to surrender, the DGP ruled out any talks with Maoists. “Actually, there is no Maoist problem in Telangana except in some border areas, where they occasionally try to sneak in. When there is no problem, what is the point in having talks? We are asking them to surrender,” he said.

Shivadhar Reddy further said: “We will be sympathetic towards Naxals. There will be no harassment from the police side. Naxals can surrender. We are here to help those who surrender.”

On Maoist party spokesman Jagan’s condemnation of senior Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal’s statement on giving-up arms, Reddy said there was no use in Maoists squabbling among themselves. “The state power is larger. It is better for Maoists to come out, surrender and be part of the development,” he said.

The DGP said the police wing identified 17,000 vacancies in the department and steps would be taken to fill them. Basic policing will be strengthened by using technology, he added.