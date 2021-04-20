Home Isolation Waste Have Become The Cause Of Covid-19 Spread In Hyderabad

Corona victims' waste in home isolation is becoming an issue. Due to the lack of a special collection system, the victims are throwing the waste wherever they go and others who touch them unknowingly become infected with the virus. There are currently 39,154 positive cases across the state, of which 3,487 are being treated in government hospitals and 10,214 in private hospitals.

Currently, 25,453 people are being treated at home isolation. Most of them are in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. Other items used by the victims include PPE kits, masks, gloves and other items used by them. This dangerous waste is being dumped out of the houses. Sanitation workers who separate plastic from garbage by touching them are exposed to the virus.

Initially, if there was any suspicion, the police, medical health department and GHMC officials would be alerted. If the police block the movement of others to the vicinity of a positive case, the medical staff will rush the victims to the hospitals. Hope for those in home isolation, the nursing staff would go home by themselves and hand out medicine kits. Earlier, GHMC staff immediately set up warning boards in the house with the name Covid-19 and completely hydro chlorinated the house.

But nothing like that is happening now. This indicates that the victim should not leave the house but they are getting the PPE kits and other essentials. Victims' consumer goods, leftover food and other waste are being dumped at the end of the street wrapped in covers and sanitation workers are unaware that they can be infected with the virus.

Although a large number of deaths are reported along with positive cases, there is no change in the attitude of the citizens. Without masks, physical distance does not follow. In the name of feasts and entertainment, people are getting infected with the virus.