Honour killing: Hyderabad victim Hemant Kumar's wife demands noose for accused

Hyderabad: Avanti Reddy, whose husband Hemant Kumar was recently murdered by his in-laws in an honour killing, staged a protest along with the couple's friends in Chandanagar on Monday and demanded justice to Hemant.

She said that her parents have killed her husband only because she married a person whom she loved. She further alleged that she was not being allowed to enter her maternal home. Speaking to the media, she said, "Now that my husband is gone, I feel that I am a corpse walking. But I want justice for my husband at any cost.

Even though the police have arrested most of the accused, I want to see them hanging. And I also want to ask the government as to what role it is playing to change the mindset of people to make them accept marriages out of their castes and communities?" According to Cyberabad police, they have arrested nearly 10 persons involved in the case and the hunt is on to nab others.

Meanwhile, Avanti Reddy visited the office of Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar seeking an update on the case. However, she was informed that probe was on and was asked her to meet the officer on Tuesday.

It may be recalled Hemant Kumar was murdered by the family members of Avanti Reddy on Thursday night and his body was dumped on a road side in Sangareddy district. Later, the Cyberabad police formed special teams and arrested 13 persons and remanded them to judicial custody, while others are still absconding.