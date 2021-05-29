Hooked to quarantine but as busy as a bee

Hyderabad: Sharing her Covid recovery journey with The Hans India, Lakshmi Dass Vaddi, 25, working for Accenture and a resident of Manikonda says she was quarantined but she felt no less than a queen.

"I was tested positive and was asymptomatic. Had to be in quarantine for two weeks but with the love from friends and family, I feel no less than a queen. I was getting closer to the love that people share for me being isolated. This take on life is only possible when we think positive. "Self care is necessary when you are quarantined, little things such as following covid norms, eating healthy food, taking medicines on time must be followed regularly for quick recovery," said Lakshmi Dass.

"The reality sets in after a week and it is boring. You need to talk to your family on the phone to know that How many times you need to check your spo2 and temperature , as that is the only activity. You stopped watching TV long ago, so the TV set is kept switched off. You joke to your friends that this is a vacation, you have room service, you can laze all you want, you have greenery to look at. But you also realise privilege. That word. The privilege to isolate at home, the privilege to diagnose a disease early, the privilege of having doctors a phone call away, the privilege of loved ones, privilege. You understand it. You try to read, you try to netflix but then realise sleep is the best time pass. The best. I am thankful that I have not faced many health complications but a little fever for two days and body pains now or then," she added.

Unlike all the covid patients, Lakshmi Dass says, "Strangely, my quarantine period was not scary, at least the single rooms which I was locked in weren't scary and I was not bored at all, as I was torturing my friends to play online games with me all the day and night. Believe me, you are too tired to feel bored. No, sleep doesn't come easily but you want to be lying down. But, on some days of getting pricked, you want to go out. But you are forced to stay indoors for your welfare, but you don't want anything other than going out. It's hard to control that vibes buut you will have no other option other than staying calm, just control your thoughts and rest for speedy recovery."

"It is just that when you are quarantined, you are fused alone. Mostly, you got to deal with yourself on your own, there will be nobody to do ooh and ahh about the number of pricks, the number of injections, the coughing. Nobody to fuss. No one will be there around you to show your drama and that hurts more than anything. Maybe, this is why Covid19 is painful for everyone. Life was so easy before it with lots of dramas and love and now that simple life is a dream for many covid19 isolated patients and for all of them, I just want to say, it's just a phase, Life will be alright with positive at heart," she ends.