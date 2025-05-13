Hospitals across State brace for emergency care services

Hyderabad: All hospitals, both government and private, are well prepared in an emergency situation in terms of availability of beds, adequate stocks of medicines, reagents, consumables, blood, and power backup.

This fact comes out from a review meeting on “Health System Preparedness in Emergency” in Secretariat on Monday. The preparedness of hospitals in terms of availability of drugs, reagents, consumables, and blood has been reviewed in the meeting. The Government of India is conducting a series of webinars to equip healthcare workers to enhance their basic skills in trauma care, infection control etc.

All healthcare workers were participating in these webinars to upgrade their skills. Control rooms are set up at state headquarters and also at district level to receive calls and alert the concerned in case of medical emergencies.

The meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Y Nagi Reddy also participated in the meeting. Apart from the Heads of Department of HM and FW Department and Chairman, Secretaries of various councils, representatives of Indian Medical Association, Indian Red Cross, Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association(THANA); Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Association (TSHA) participated in the meeting.